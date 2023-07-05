PALS 23: DAY 2 BILATERAL MEETING

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and French Armed Forces Rear Adm. Geoffroy D’Andigne, commander, Pacific Ocean and French Polynesian Maritime Zones, shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 11, 2023. The bilateral and multilateral relationships cultivated at PALS help enhance regional stability, interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)

