    PALS 23: DAY 2 BILATERAL MEETING [Image 2 of 7]

    PALS 23: DAY 2 BILATERAL MEETING

    BALI, INDONESIA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and French Armed Forces Rear Adm. Geoffroy D’Andigne, commander, Pacific Ocean and French Polynesian Maritime Zones, shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 11, 2023. The bilateral and multilateral relationships cultivated at PALS help enhance regional stability, interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 06:25
    Photo ID: 7903778
    VIRIN: 230710-M-AL123-1095
    Resolution: 5898x4718
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: BALI, ID
    MARFORPAC
    PALS
    BALI
    INDOPACIFIC
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    PALS23

