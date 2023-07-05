Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 23: DAY 2 Role of Amphibious Forces to HA Relief Panel [Image 4 of 4]

    PALS 23: DAY 2 Role of Amphibious Forces to HA Relief Panel

    BALI, INDONESIA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Indonesian Marine Corps Col. Amrul Adriansyah, KORMAR expert staff officer, makes remarks at the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 11, 2023. PALS consists of discussions, engagements and presentations which fortify cooperation, confront common threats, protect shared resources, and uphold sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific Region. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    This work, PALS 23: DAY 2 Role of Amphibious Forces to HA Relief Panel [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

