Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PALS 23: DAY 2 Role of Amphibious Forces to HA Relief Panel [Image 2 of 4]

    PALS 23: DAY 2 Role of Amphibious Forces to HA Relief Panel

    BALI, INDONESIA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Republic of Korea Col. In Tae Kwon, Chief of Staff, 9th Marine Brigade, speaks with other delegates before a panel discussion at the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 11, 2023. PALS consists of discussions, engagements and presentations which fortify cooperation, confront common threats, protect shared resources, and uphold sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific Region. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 06:35
    Photo ID: 7903774
    VIRIN: 230711-M-LP807-2067
    Resolution: 5907x3692
    Size: 13.31 MB
    Location: BALI, ID
    Web Views: 56
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PALS 23: DAY 2 Role of Amphibious Forces to HA Relief Panel [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PALS 23: DAY 2 Role of Amphibious Forces to HA Relief Panel
    PALS 23: DAY 2 Role of Amphibious Forces to HA Relief Panel
    PALS 23: DAY 2 Role of Amphibious Forces to HA Relief Panel
    PALS 23: DAY 2 Role of Amphibious Forces to HA Relief Panel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORPAC
    PALS
    BALI
    INDOPACIFIC
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    PALS 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT