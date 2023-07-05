PALS 23: DAY 2 MULTILATERAL AMPHIBIOUS LESSONS LEARNED PANEL

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Randall W. Peck, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, leads a panel discussion at the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 11, 2023. PALS consists of discussions, engagements and presentations which fortify cooperation, confront common threats, protect shared resources, and uphold sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific Region. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

