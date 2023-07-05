U.S. forces rehearse vessel boarding tactics with USS Lewis B. Puller

230710-N-NH267-1511 GULF OF OMAN (July 10, 2023) A U.S. service member rehearses vessel boarding tactics aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Gulf of Oman, July 10, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

