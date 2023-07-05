Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. forces rehearse vessel boarding tactics with USS Lewis B. Puller [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. forces rehearse vessel boarding tactics with USS Lewis B. Puller

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230710-N-NH267-1643 GULF OF OMAN (July 10, 2023) U.S. forces rehearse vessel boarding tactics with an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Gulf of Oman, July 10, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 04:49
    Photo ID: 7903668
    VIRIN: 230710-N-NH267-1643
    Resolution: 3695x2639
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. forces rehearse vessel boarding tactics with USS Lewis B. Puller [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. forces rehearse vessel boarding tactics with USS Lewis B. Puller
    U.S. forces rehearse vessel boarding tactics with USS Lewis B. Puller
    U.S. forces rehearse vessel boarding tactics with USS Lewis B. Puller

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    HSC-26
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    USS Lewis B. Puller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT