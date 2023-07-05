230708-N-LK647-1522 ADRIATIC SEA (July 8, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jarodd Johnson, Fire Controlman 1st Class Alexander Thomas, and Chief Quartermaster Zoy Suka, all assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stand watch and lookout during a replenishment-at-sea, July 8, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 04:01 Photo ID: 7903636 VIRIN: 230708-N-LK647-1522 Resolution: 6587x4391 Size: 1.02 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.