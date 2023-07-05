230708-N-LK647-1499 ADRIATIC SEA (July 8, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Schindler, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), center, gives line-handling commands following a vertical replenishment, July 8, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 04:01 Photo ID: 7903635 VIRIN: 230708-N-LK647-1499 Resolution: 6680x4453 Size: 909.38 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.