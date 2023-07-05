USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230708-N-LK647-1290 ADRIATIC SEA (July 8, 2023) Seaman Daniel Rodriguez, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), makes preparations to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat into the water as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), July 8, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

