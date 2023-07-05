U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Seth Byrum, left, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Group, shakes hands with Philippine Marine Corps Pvt. Mark Saleh, a force protection overt security rifleman, both with Marine Corps Intelligence Battalion, Service Support Regiment, during Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23, on Subic Bay International Airport, Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2023. Byrum greeted the Filipino Marines shortly after arriving to the Philippines, following an F/A-18 trans-Pacific flight from California to support MASA 23. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. Byrum is a Vienna, Virginia, native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 03:58 Photo ID: 7903622 VIRIN: 230710-M-TH104-2029 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.7 MB Location: SUBIC BAY INTERNATIONAL AIRFIELD, PH Hometown: VIENNA, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MASA 23: Hornet Squadron CO Greets Filipino Marines following trans-Pacific Flight [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.