    MASA 23: Hornet Squadron CO Greets Filipino Marines following trans-Pacific Flight [Image 4 of 5]

    MASA 23: Hornet Squadron CO Greets Filipino Marines following trans-Pacific Flight

    SUBIC BAY INTERNATIONAL AIRFIELD, PHILIPPINES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Seth Byrum, middle, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Group, speaks with Philippine Marine Corps Cpl. Jess Otilla, right, a force protection overt security fire team leader, and Pvt. Mark Saleh, a force protection overt security rifleman, both with Marine Corps Intelligence Battalion, Service Support Regiment, during Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23, at Subic Bay International Airport, Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2023. Byrum greeted the Filipino Marines shortly after arriving to the Philippines, following an F/A-18 trans-Pacific flight from California to support MASA 23. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. Byrum is a Vienna, Virginia, native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 03:58
    Photo ID: 7903621
    VIRIN: 230710-M-TH104-2007
    Location: SUBIC BAY INTERNATIONAL AIRFIELD, PH
    Hometown: VIENNA, VA, US
    USMC
    3rd MAW
    VMFA-323
    PMC
    MAG-11
    MASA

