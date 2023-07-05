Flight Operations

230707-N-AL206-1050 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 7, 2023) An MH-60R helicopter, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 departs from the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway in the Mediterranean Sea July 7, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

