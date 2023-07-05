230706-N-AL206-1075 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 7, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Darui He, left, and Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Kwao, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) perform routine maintenance while underway in the Mediterranean Sea July 6, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

