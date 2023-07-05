Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cross-MEF Engagement | I MEF (Fwd.) Commander meets with leaders from 3rd MLR [Image 2 of 2]

    Cross-MEF Engagement | I MEF (Fwd.) Commander meets with leaders from 3rd MLR

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, left, commander of I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), meets with leaders from 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment (MLR) at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 9, 2023. The MLR is optimized for littoral maneuvering and operations in the Indo-Pacific theatre, and is comprised of a Littoral Combat Team, a Littoral Anti-Air
    Battalion, a Littoral Logistics Battalion, and 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. I MEF (Fwd.), along with units from across I and III MEF, are participating in various exercises across the Indo-Pacific region to refine and validate forward deployment capabilities, test emerging service and unit-level concepts, and foster interoperability and relationships with Allies and partners of the U.S. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 03:25
    Photo ID: 7903573
    VIRIN: 230709-M-LR229-1003
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 15.16 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cross-MEF Engagement | I MEF (Fwd.) Commander meets with leaders from 3rd MLR [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    strategy
    littoral
    MAGTF
    indopacific
    MLR
    force design

