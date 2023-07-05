Cross-MEF Engagement | I MEF (Fwd.) Commander meets with leaders from 3rd MLR

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, left, commander of I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), meets with leaders from 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment (MLR) at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 9, 2023. The MLR is optimized for littoral maneuvering and operations in the Indo-Pacific theatre, and is comprised of a Littoral Combat Team, a Littoral Anti-Air

Battalion, a Littoral Logistics Battalion, and 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. I MEF (Fwd.), along with units from across I and III MEF, are participating in various exercises across the Indo-Pacific region to refine and validate forward deployment capabilities, test emerging service and unit-level concepts, and foster interoperability and relationships with Allies and partners of the U.S. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

