Lt. Cmdr. Peter Bue, commanding officer aboard the mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7), and Lt. Cmdr. Travis Turner, executive officer aboard the Patriot, pose for a photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Lt. Cmdr. Hiroaki Ogawa, weapons officer aboard the Murasame class destroyer JS Akebono (DD 108), and his wife Megumi who were the 1,000th visitor to tour the ship during the JMSDF Sasebo Summer Festival 2023 at the JMSDF Kurashima K-4 Pier in Sasebo, Japan July 9, 2023. The Patriot welcomed aboard over 1,100 visitors for ship tours while representing the U.S. Navy at the festival celebrating the 70th anniversary of JMSDF Sasebo District’s founding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

