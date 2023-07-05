Mineman 2nd Class Daniel Hall, assigned to the mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7), poses for a photo with members of the Sasebo community aboard the Patriot during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo Summer Festival 2023 at the JMSDF Kurashima K-4 Pier in Sasebo, Japan July 9, 2023. The Patriot welcomed aboard over 1,100 visitors for ship tours while representing the U.S. Navy at the festival celebrating the 70th anniversary of JMSDF Sasebo District’s founding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

