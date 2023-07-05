23d CBRNE Battalion Capabilities Brief with Dr. Brandi C. Vann

Soldiers assigned to 23d CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives) Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division (2ID/RUCD), conduct a capabilities brief with Dr. Brandi C. Vann, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs on June 29, 2023, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The purpose of the walk through is to discuss the Battalion's capabilities and gaps to continue developing its ability to provide CBRNE support to 2ID/RUCD. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gwang Neung Kim)

