    23d CBRNE Battalion Capabilities Brief with Dr. Brandi C. Vann [Image 3 of 6]

    23d CBRNE Battalion Capabilities Brief with Dr. Brandi C. Vann

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Gwang Neung Kim 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 23d CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives) Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division (2ID/RUCD), conduct a capabilities brief with Dr. Brandi C. Vann, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs on June 29, 2023, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The purpose of the walk through is to discuss the Battalion's capabilities and gaps to continue developing its ability to provide CBRNE support to 2ID/RUCD. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gwang Neung Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 01:22
    Photo ID: 7903435
    VIRIN: 230629-A-XJ110-1003
    Resolution: 5453x3635
    Size: 10.24 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23d CBRNE Battalion Capabilities Brief with Dr. Brandi C. Vann [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Gwang Neung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    South Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    CBRN
    Camp Humphreys
    23D CBRNE BN

