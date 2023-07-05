Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Cassandra Lavoie, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron - EAGLES instructor loadmaster, guides a U.S. Marine Corps joint tactical light vehicle into a C-17A Globemaster III from Travis AFB on Marine Corps Air Station, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 10, 2023. The USMC and USAF integrated forces in order to conduct five loading and delivery operations as a part of Mobility Guardian 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

