    Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster [Image 4 of 8]

    Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III from Travis AFB, California, arrives at Marine Corps Air Station, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 10, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to strengthen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

