Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster [Image 3 of 8]

    Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicole Snowden, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron - EAGLES aircraft loadmaster guides a U.S. Marine Corps joint tactical light vehicle into a C-17A Globemaster III from Travis AFB on Marine Corps Air Station, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 10, 2023. The USMC and USAF integrated forces in order to conduct five loading and delivery operations as a part of Mobility Guardian 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 00:00
    Photo ID: 7903329
    VIRIN: 230710-F-PX896-1190
    Resolution: 3671x2442
    Size: 402.81 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster
    Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster
    Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster
    Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster
    Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster
    Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster
    Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster
    Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT