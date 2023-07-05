Airmen partnered with U.S. Marine Corps to load a C-17 Globemaster

U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III from Travis AFB, California, arrives at Marine Corps Air Station, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 10, 2023, as a part of Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to strengthen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

Date Taken: 07.10.2023