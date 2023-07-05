Westfield Starfires visit 104FW

The Westfield Starfires, a local collegiate summer baseball team in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, pose for a photo in front of an F-94 Starfire static display during a visit of the 104th Fighter Wing July 7, 2023, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Familiarizing local partners with the 104FW and its mission helps bolster strong community bonds and support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hanna Smith)

