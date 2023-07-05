Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Westfield Starfires visit 104FW [Image 3 of 4]

    Westfield Starfires visit 104FW

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Whiteman, a recruiter with the Massachusetts Air National Guard, explains the mission of the 104th Fighter Wing and its F-15 Eagle aircraft to the Westfield Starfires baseball team July 7, 2023, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Familiarizing local partners with the 104FW and its mission helps bolster strong community bonds and support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hanna Smith)

    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    Westfield
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104FW
    Barnestormers

