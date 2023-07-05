Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs [Image 2 of 5]

    Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs

    DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Maria Soltero-Rivera, University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine surgical and radiological sciences assistant professor, discusses canine oral health as a part of the first military working dog (MWD) oral health joint symposium between Travis Air Force Base and UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine in Davis, California, June 28, 2023. The discussions ranged from the ideal chew toys to different severity levels of tooth fractures in dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 19:15
    Photo ID: 7903127
    VIRIN: 230628-F-IP635-1002
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 21.46 MB
    Location: DAVIS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    Vet
    Travis AFB
    Dental
    UC Davis

