Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs

Maria Soltero-Rivera, University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine surgical and radiological sciences assistant professor, discusses canine oral health as a part of the first military working dog (MWD) oral health joint symposium between Travis Air Force Base and UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine in Davis, California, June 28, 2023. The discussions ranged from the ideal chew toys to different severity levels of tooth fractures in dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

