230710-N-ML799-1013 SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Sidi Ouedraogo, from Newark, New Jersey, polishes a fire hose nozzle on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 19:06 Photo ID: 7903110 VIRIN: 230710-N-ML799-1013 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 938.87 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Flight Deck Preservation [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.