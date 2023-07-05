Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Preservation [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Preservation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230710-N-ML799-1018 SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) – Airman David Opara, from Silver Spring, Maryland, sands a stanchion on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 19:06
    Photo ID: 7903109
    VIRIN: 230710-N-ML799-1018
    Resolution: 3263x4894
    Size: 762.85 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Flight Deck Preservation [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Maintenance
    USS Tripoli Maintenance
    USS Tripoli Maintenance
    USS Tripoli Maintenance
    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Preservation
    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Preservation
    USS Tripoli Medical Department
    USS Tripoli Supply Department
    USS Tripoli Medical Department
    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Preservation
    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Preservation
    USS Tripoli Medical Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA
    Amphibious Assault
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT