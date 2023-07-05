USS Tripoli Flight Deck Preservation

230710-N-ML799-1018 SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) – Airman David Opara, from Silver Spring, Maryland, sands a stanchion on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
