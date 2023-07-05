Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Medical Department [Image 9 of 12]

    USS Tripoli Medical Department

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230710-N-EU502-1054 SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Janessa BennettAndrews, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, right, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gets patient information from Airman Ty Chatman, from Birmingham, Alabama, aboard the berthing barge during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

