230710-N-EU502-1054 SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Janessa BennettAndrews, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, right, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gets patient information from Airman Ty Chatman, from Birmingham, Alabama, aboard the berthing barge during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 19:06 Photo ID: 7903108 VIRIN: 230710-N-EU502-1054 Resolution: 4745x3163 Size: 2.81 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Medical Department [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.