USS Tripoli Supply Department

230710-N-EU502-1006 SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) – Retail Specialist 2nd Class Taia Battle, from Portsmouth, Virginia, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), scans a drink in the ship store aboard the berthing barge during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

