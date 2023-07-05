230710-N-EU502-1006 SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) – Retail Specialist 2nd Class Taia Battle, from Portsmouth, Virginia, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), scans a drink in the ship store aboard the berthing barge during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 19:06
|Photo ID:
|7903106
|VIRIN:
|230710-N-EU502-1006
|Resolution:
|4450x2967
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Tripoli Supply Department [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
