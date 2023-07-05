USS Tripoli Medical Department

230710-N-EU502-1029 SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alexus ThitapanhSeverson, from Atlanta, Georgia, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), takes a patient’s vitals aboard the berthing barge during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

