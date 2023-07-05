230710-N-IL330-1060 SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Jesus Lozano-Lozano, from El Paso, Texas, stows a firefighting hose in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during the ship’s maintenance availability July 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 19:06
|Photo ID:
|7903102
|VIRIN:
|230710-N-IL330-1060
|Resolution:
|3806x5709
|Size:
|743.63 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Tripoli Maintenance [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
