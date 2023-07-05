230710-N-IL330-1060 SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Jesus Lozano-Lozano, from El Paso, Texas, stows a firefighting hose in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during the ship’s maintenance availability July 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 19:06 Photo ID: 7903102 VIRIN: 230710-N-IL330-1060 Resolution: 3806x5709 Size: 743.63 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Maintenance [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.