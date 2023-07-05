Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Maintenance [Image 2 of 12]

    USS Tripoli Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230710-N-IL330-1045 SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Derrick Dwyer, from Troy, Missouri, sands a flight deck safety net bar on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    LHA
    Amphibious Assault
    USS Tripoli

