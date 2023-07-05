Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy holds successful family-fun event with ‘Lil Firecracker Fest 2023;’ more than 300 attend [Image 29 of 37]

    Fort McCoy holds successful family-fun event with ‘Lil Firecracker Fest 2023;’ more than 300 attend

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Community members attend Lil Firecracker Fest 2023 on July 8, 2023, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, open to the public, included food, games, bounce houses, a large water slide on the ski hill, a climbing wall, a visit by Brutus the MiniPig, a display with wild turtles with Endangered Species Biologist Jessup Weichelt, paintball target practice, a miniature horse, and more. more than 300 people attended. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 18:18
    VIRIN: 230708-A-OK556-7149
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Fort McCoy holds successful family-fun event with ‘Lil Firecracker Fest 2023;’ more than 300 attend
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy DFMWR
    Lil Firecracker Fest 2023

