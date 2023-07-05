Fort McCoy holds successful family-fun event with ‘Lil Firecracker Fest 2023;’ more than 300 attend

Community members attend Lil Firecracker Fest 2023 on July 8, 2023, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, open to the public, included food, games, bounce houses, a large water slide on the ski hill, a climbing wall, a visit by Brutus the MiniPig, a display with wild turtles with Endangered Species Biologist Jessup Weichelt, paintball target practice, a miniature horse, and more. more than 300 people attended. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

