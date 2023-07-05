1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Steven Lynch, 1st Maintenance Squadron metal technician, cranks the mill order to replace the drill bit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 6, 2023. The 1st MXS is comprised of seven diverse flights spanning 13 dynamic Air Force Specialty Codes, metal technicians being one of the AFSCs that provide expertise repair F-22 Raptor equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

