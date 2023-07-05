U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Steven Lynch, 1st Maintenance Squadron metal technician, cranks the mill order to replace the drill bit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 6, 2023. The 1st MXS is comprised of seven diverse flights spanning 13 dynamic Air Force Specialty Codes, metal technicians being one of the AFSCs that provide expertise repair F-22 Raptor equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 16:19
|Photo ID:
|7902779
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-PG418-1069
|Resolution:
|4896x3510
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
