1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Steven Lynch, right, 1st Maintenance Squadron metal technician, and Airman 1st Class Antonio Divino, 1st MXS metal technician, work together to fix a LAU-142 to be put back in an F-22 Raptor once repaired at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 6, 2023. The 1st MXS metal technicians work on equipment from the F-22 Raptor and occasionally T-38 Talons, problem solving through diagnosing the issue and then fixing the equipment using various techniques and machinery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

