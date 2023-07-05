U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Antonio Divino, 1st Maintenance Squadron metal technician, pulls a lever on a mill at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 6, 2023. Metal technicians with the 1st MXS work on equipment from the F-22 Raptor and occasionally T-38 Talons, problem solving by diagnosing the issue and then fixing the equipment using various techniques and machinery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 16:19
|Photo ID:
|7902776
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-PG418-1065
|Resolution:
|5165x3991
|Size:
|8.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
