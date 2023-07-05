Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve [Image 4 of 7]

    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Antonio Divino, 1st Maintenance Squadron metal technician, pulls a lever on a mill at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 6, 2023. Metal technicians with the 1st MXS work on equipment from the F-22 Raptor and occasionally T-38 Talons, problem solving by diagnosing the issue and then fixing the equipment using various techniques and machinery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 7902776
    VIRIN: 230706-F-PG418-1065
    Resolution: 5165x3991
    Size: 8.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve
    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve
    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve
    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve
    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve
    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve
    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    Maintainers
    problem solving
    Metal Technicians
    1st MXS
    71st FTU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT