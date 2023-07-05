1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Antonio Divino, 1st Maintenance Squadron metal technician, pulls a lever on a mill at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 6, 2023. Metal technicians with the 1st MXS work on equipment from the F-22 Raptor and occasionally T-38 Talons, problem solving by diagnosing the issue and then fixing the equipment using various techniques and machinery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

