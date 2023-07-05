1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Steven Lynch, 1st Maintenance Squadron metal technician, uses a mill to retrieve a broken screw in a LAU-142 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 6, 2023. The LAU-142 is a piece of machinery within the F-22 Raptor that extends and retracts AIM-120 missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

