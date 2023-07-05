Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve [Image 2 of 7]

    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Antonio Divino, 1st Maintenance Squadron metal technician, prepares a mill to retrieve a broken screw in a LAU-142 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 6, 2023. The 1st MXS is comprised of seven diverse flights spanning 13 dynamic Air Force Specialty Codes, metal technicians being one of the AFSCs that provide expertise repair F-22 Raptor equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 7902774
    VIRIN: 230706-F-PG418-1051
    Resolution: 4155x2922
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    Maintainers
    problem solving
    Metal Technicians
    1st MXS
    71st FTU

