    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve [Image 1 of 7]

    1st MXS metal techs on deck to problem solve

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Steven Lynch, left, 1st Maintenance Squadron metal technician, inspects a LAU-142 that Senior Airman Sammy Abdullah, 71st Fighter Generation Squadron weapons maintainer, brought in at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 6, 2023. The LAU-142 is a piece of machinery within the F-22 Raptor that extends and retracts AIM-120 missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 16:19
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    F-22 Raptor
    Maintainers
    problem solving
    Metal Technicians
    1st MXS
    71st FTU

