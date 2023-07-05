Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2- South Central C.A.R.E. Event 2023

    AFW2- South Central C.A.R.E. Event 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Raina Stroman lets her creativity shine as she participates in "Painting with a Twist" during the Resiliency workshop at the May CARE Event. Resiliency programs are a mainstay of the AFW2 CARE events, offering wounded warriors access to different holistic healing approaches for their long-term success in recovery.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program. Care Beyond Duty

