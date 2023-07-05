AFW2- South Central C.A.R.E. Event 2023

Raina Stroman lets her creativity shine as she participates in "Painting with a Twist" during the Resiliency workshop at the May CARE Event. Resiliency programs are a mainstay of the AFW2 CARE events, offering wounded warriors access to different holistic healing approaches for their long-term success in recovery.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 15:56
|Photo ID:
|7902729
|VIRIN:
|230503-O-YI722-8928
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|NONE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
