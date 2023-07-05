AFW2- South Central C.A.R.E. Event 2023

Raina Stroman lets her creativity shine as she participates in "Painting with a Twist" during the Resiliency workshop at the May CARE Event. Resiliency programs are a mainstay of the AFW2 CARE events, offering wounded warriors access to different holistic healing approaches for their long-term success in recovery.

