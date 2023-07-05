Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 South Central C.A.R.E. Event

    AFW2 South Central C.A.R.E. Event

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    SSgt Carly James, a selectee for Team United States Air Force practices during sitting volleyball at the Warrior Games Challenge training camp in San Antonio, Texas.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Care Beyond Duty

