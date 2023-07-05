Blue Angels Select Officers for 2024 Show Season

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, selected seven new officers to join the team for the 2024 air show season. The squadron selected three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an aviation maintenance officer, a supply officer, and a public affairs officer to replace outgoing team members. Lt. Wes Perkins from Georgetown, Texas, was selected as an F/A 18 demonstration pilot is currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 122 (VFA-122). He graduated from Texas A & M in 2014. (U.S. Navy photo and graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Archer/Released)

