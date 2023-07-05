JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – A child from the D.A.Y. Program Hampton Roads – West African Drumming Circle group performs on a Djembe drum during the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility summer expo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 30, 2023. The Djembe drum is believed to be invented in the early 12th century by the Mandinke tribe in modern day Mali. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 12:10 Photo ID: 7901997 VIRIN: 230630-F-QI804-1331 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 18.85 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating Our Differences Together [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.