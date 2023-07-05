JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Panamanian Folkloric Dance Group of Hampton Roads dances El Tamborito during the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility summer expo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 30, 2023. El Tamborito translates to “the little drum”, dating back to the early 17th century in Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 12:10
|Photo ID:
|7901996
|VIRIN:
|230630-F-QI804-1384
|Resolution:
|4893x3027
|Size:
|8.03 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Our Differences Together [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT