Celebrating Our Differences Together

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Panamanian Folkloric Dance Group of Hampton Roads dances El Tamborito during the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility summer expo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 30, 2023. El Tamborito translates to “the little drum”, dating back to the early 17th century in Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

