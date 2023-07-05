JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – A child from the Panamanian Folkloric Dance group of Hampton Roads participates during the Te Ori O Keone Ti’ a Mai -- Hula/Tahitian Halau group’s interactive portion of their act, during the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility summer expo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 30, 2023. Traditional dress is integral during Panamanian dance, symbolizing Spanish influences, the uniqueness of Panama and the importance of their Catholic faith. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 12:10
|Photo ID:
|7901995
|VIRIN:
|230630-F-QI804-1279
|Resolution:
|2925x4024
|Size:
|10.67 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Our Differences Together [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
