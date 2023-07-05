Celebrating Our Differences Together

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Members from the D.A.Y. Program Hampton Roads – West African Drumming Circle group perform during the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility summer expo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 30, 2023. West African drum circles represent balance, equality, wholeness and connection within the community, dating back to the early 12th century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
