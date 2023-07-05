Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Our Differences Together [Image 3 of 6]

    Celebrating Our Differences Together

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Members from the D.A.Y. Program Hampton Roads – West African Drumming Circle group perform during the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility summer expo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 30, 2023. West African drum circles represent balance, equality, wholeness and connection within the community, dating back to the early 12th century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 12:10
    Photo ID: 7901994
    VIRIN: 230630-F-QI804-1461
    Resolution: 4450x3114
    Size: 11.31 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Summer
    Expo
    Inclusion
    Accessibility
    Equity

