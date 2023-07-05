Celebrating Our Differences Together

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Thomas Wilson, Tidewater Soo Bahk Do martial arts instructor, bows to the crowd before performing a demonstration of the traditional Korean art form during the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility summer expo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 30, 2023. Soo Bahk Do roughly translates to “the way of the hand and foot” and is the oldest form of martial arts in Korean, taking influences from Okinawan karate and Northern and Southern styles of Kung Fu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

