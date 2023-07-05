Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Our Differences Together [Image 1 of 6]

    Celebrating Our Differences Together

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Thomas Wilson, Tidewater Soo Bahk Do martial arts instructor, bows to the crowd before performing a demonstration of the traditional Korean art form during the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility summer expo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 30, 2023. Soo Bahk Do roughly translates to “the way of the hand and foot” and is the oldest form of martial arts in Korean, taking influences from Okinawan karate and Northern and Southern styles of Kung Fu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 12:10
    Photo ID: 7901992
    VIRIN: 230630-F-QI804-1113
    Resolution: 3578x2944
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Our Differences Together [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Summer
    Expo
    Inclusion
    Accessibility
    Equity

