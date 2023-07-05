Soldiers in the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade rehearsed a mass casualty medical evacuation today with aviators from 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion and 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minnesota on June 27th, 2023. It provided young Soldiers a great opportunity to participate in and observe how MEDEVACs are completed. (Minnesota Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 11:44 Photo ID: 7901963 VIRIN: 230627-Z-AR912-1020 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 0 B Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers throughout the 34th ECAB rehearse 9-Line MEDEVAC procedures on Camp Ripley [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.