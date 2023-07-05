Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers throughout the 34th ECAB rehearse 9-Line MEDEVAC procedures on Camp Ripley [Image 19 of 20]

    Soldiers throughout the 34th ECAB rehearse 9-Line MEDEVAC procedures on Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers in the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade rehearsed a mass casualty medical evacuation today with aviators from 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion and 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minnesota on June 27th, 2023. It provided young Soldiers a great opportunity to participate in and observe how MEDEVACs are completed. (Minnesota Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks)

    Aviation
    CH 47 Chinook
    9 line medevac
    UH 60 Blackhawk

