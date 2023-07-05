Blue Angels Select Officers for 2024 Show Season

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, selected seven new officers to join the team for the 2024 air show season. The squadron selected three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an aviation maintenance officer, a supply officer, and a public affairs officer to replace outgoing team members. Lt Ben Bushong, from Hagerstown, Maryland, was selected as the Public Affairs Officer and is currently assigned to USS Nimitz (CVN 68). He graduated from North Carolina State University in 2012. (U.S. Navy photo and graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Archer/Released)

